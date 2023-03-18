Proteas’ run chase falls short despite brilliant century by captain Temba Bavuma

Gqeberha — South Africa fell 48 runs shy from what would have been a fourth highest successful run chase despite a third three-figure score of the year from the captain, Temba Bavuma. Despite the beautiful 48 from Quinton de Kock, there was no other Proteas batter that steadily and confidently held an end alongside Temba Bavuma in the mammoth run chase of 339 runs in Buffalo Park. De Kock’s knock promised to be the innings that would turn things around for the wicket-keeper batter but once again, he gave a teaser that reminded everyone that he is still box office quality.

The left hander struck five 4s and three sixes in his 26-ball stay at the crease before he was trapped leg-before wicket by Kyle Mayers, leaving the former captain visibly upset with himself for lapsing in concentration. A partnership of 76 was broken and in came debutant Tony de Zorzi. De Zorzi stayed as long as De Kock at the crease but managed 27 in his stay. Rassie van der Dussen and Tristan Stubbs fell for single figure scores while all this time Temba Bavuma was edging closer to a third century of the year. Bavuma was his typical, classy self on his way to 144 off 117 balls. He stayed the cause and let De Kock have a go at West Indies opening bowlers while he kept the score board ticking with singles, hitting the occasional boundary when the bowlers dished out freebies.

He brought up his third international hundred of the year and pushed the game to the last ten overs of the innings. Bavuma gloved an Alzarri Joseph slower ball bouncer back to the safe hands of Nicholas Pooran behind the stumps. At some point, there was belief that Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi (12* off 23) might just carry South Africa to victory as the pair put on a highest nineth wicket partnership at Buffalo Park in ODIs, worth 49 off 46 balls. Joseph accounted for Tabraiz Shamsi in the same over and won the match for the West Indies by 48 runs. Earlier, Shai Hope’s unbeaten 128 and Rovman Powell’s 46 pushed the West Indies to 335/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Debutant, Gerald Coetzee, was pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 3/57 and was followed by Bjorn Fortuin’s 2/57.

It was truly the captain’s day in East London as they both put on inspirational batting performances as they lead squads in rebuilding phase. Scorecard West Indies: 335/8 (Shi Hope 128*, Rovman Powell 46, Gerald Coetzee 3/57, Bjorn Fortuin 2/57)

South Africa: 287 all out (Temba Bavuma 144, Quinton de Kock 48, Alzarri Joseph 3/53, Akeal Hosein 3/59) West Indies won by 48 runs