Proteas seek ‘complete game of cricket’ as T20 World Cup heads into Super Eight stage

Captain Aiden Markram hopes the Proteas can produce “complete” performances in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. The Proteas went unbeaten through the group stage, winning all four of their matches against Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal. However, they haven’t quite produced their best cricket, with their batters struggling in the tough conditions they have encountered in the United States and the West Indies so far.

The Proteas needed their bowlers to bail them out again in their last match against Nepal, with the minnows falling agonisingly short of what would have been a massive upset.

But the Proteas will go into Super Eight stage knowing that they can scrap for a result in a World Cup that has already seen the likes of Pakistan and New Zealand bundled out of the tournament. The Proteas take on surprise package United States in their first Super Eight match on Wednesday, before taking on England (Friday) and the West Indies (next Monday). Two wins could be enough to see them through to the semi-finals against the top two teams from the other group, which includes India and Australia.

Markram knows they will have to play a lot better as the T20 World Cup heads towards the business end of the competition. “You take it game by game and you compete as hard and as best as you can,” said Markram. “And you ultimately see where it gets you. But I’m looking forward to that phase now of the competition.