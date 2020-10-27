Proteas seek revenge against Sri Lanka as CSA moves New Years Test to Wanderers

CAPE TOWN - The Proteas’ traditional New Year Test for the 2020/21 season has been moved from Newlands to the Wanderers in Johannesburg due to Covid-19. Cricket South Africa released its fixtures for the upcoming international season on Tuesday, with Sri Lanka slotted in for two Test matches on the Highveld over the festive period following England’s limited-overs tour set to be played in a bio-bubble secure environment in the Western Cape next month. The Proteas will have an opportunity to avenge last year’s home series loss to Sri Lanka, who became the first Asian team to win a Test series on South African soil, on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park before the final Test at the Wanderers starting on January 3. All matches will continue to be played behind closed doors. “We are delighted to announce the schedule of men’s international cricket for the home season,” said CSA acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender. “The Covid-19 pandemic predictably forced many changes to the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) and the traditional sequencing of scheduling matches in South Africa this season.”

Arch-rivals Australia will visit South Africa for a Test series for the first time since the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal in February for a three-match series before Pakistan close off the international summer with three-match ODI and three-game T20 series in April 2021. The fixtures are still to be confirmed for these two tours.

Govender also confirmed that CSA have appointed a delegation that will perform a security assessment on the feasibility of the Proteas embarking on their first tour to Pakistan since 2007. The delegates are earmarked to depart this weekend and will report back on their findings for the tour which is scheduled for early 2021.

There was concern last season too surrounding Newlands hosting the marquee New Year Test after former CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe indicated that the match might have to be moved because of construction at the stadium which could impair the safety of the spectators.

CSA eventually approved Newlands hosting the Test match – albeit with a reduced capacity as the grass embankment on the Kelvin Grove End closest to the construction was deemed out of bounds.

The construction of the North Precinct Development is a joint venture between Sanlam Life and Western Province Property Holdings Pty Ltd, which in addition to the development will house a cricket museum, a cricketorium and a multi-purpose hall for WPCA, has continued after coming to a grinding halt during lockdown.

The completion date for the project has now been extended to July 2021 instead of the initial January 2021.

The Proteas have played 22 Test matches over New Year at Newlands post-isolation and ironically only lost for the first time last year to Joe Root’s England team by 189 runs.

England men’s Tour to South Africa

Friday, 27 November, 6pm

1st T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 29 November, 2:30pm

2nd T20I: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Tuesday, 1 December, 6pm

3rd T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Friday, 4 December, 1pm

1st ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 6 December, 10am

2nd ODI: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, 9 December, 1pm

3rd ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sri Lanka men’s Tour to South Africa

Saturday, 26-30 December, 10am

1st Test: South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 03-07 January 2021 at 10pm

2nd Test: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

