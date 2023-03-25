Proteas set the West Indies 132 to win the first T20I

Gqeberha — David Miller and Sisanda Magala rescued South Africa from 79/6 to 131/8 in the 11-Overs a side first T20I match at SuperSport Park. The opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks took to the middle in Centurion with a mission to score as many runs as possible in the 11-overs of the match. Barring in mind that SuperSport Park is a good ground for chasing in T20Is, De Kock went on the attack in the very first ball of the match.

The ball stuck in the surface and all De Kock could do was slice the ball to short fine leg where Sheldon Cottrell was perfectly positioned to take a simple catch and take the big wicket of De Kock. Coming back from injury, Reeza Hendricks entertained brielfy on his way to a 12-ball 21. Rilee Rossouw and Aiden Markram hit five boundaries between the two of them but fell cheaply in the end.

The loss of quick wickets made things difficult for South Africa as the run-rate kept on dwindling until David Miller was joined by Sisanda Magala (18* off 5) at the crease. The two put together a 47-run partnership and saw South Africa past the hundred run mark and set a decent total. The West Indies have to score at 14.40 runs per over to win the first match of the series.

Scorecard South Africa: 131/8 (Miller 48, Hendricks 21, Smith 2/27, Cottrell 2/31) @iamongamagcwabe