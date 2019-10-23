RANCHI – With South Africa going through tough and testing times after the retirements of some of their stalwarts, skipper Faf du Plessis is ready to take the responsibility on his shoulders "to try and build the team".
South Africa were handed their second successive Test series loss in India, after they had gone down 0-3 in the four-match affair on their previous tour in 2015.
They suffered a heavy defeat of an innings and 202 runs in the final Test in Ranchi, their second consecutive loss by the margin of an innings after having managed only 275 and 189 in response to India's 601/5 declared in the previous Test in Pune.
In the absence of some of their recent years' retirees – Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers and Morne Morkel – Du Plessis is left with an inexperienced, young team and he is ready to help and make the transition a smoother process.
"If you see, it's a very, very young team," du Plessis said after the final Test on Tuesday, 22 October. "How I see my journey unfold with this team? I think I can help with the transitioning period. Before that wasn't the case. Graeme Smith was a very successful captain. After that, it was like what's going to happen. I hope to make that process smoother.