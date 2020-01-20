PORT ELIZABETH – England won the third Test on Monday, but made heavy weather of wrapping up South Africa's tail on the last day at St George’s Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory.
England needed four wickets to win in their 500th overseas Test, but had to overcome late resistance and feisty 71 from Keshav Maharaj and 39 from debutant Dane Paterson before completing the task 10 minutes before lunch.
They bowled South Africa out for 237 in their second innings for a commanding victory after forcing the follow-on, when the home side were 209 all out in their first innings in reply to a mammoth 499 for nine declared.
It's all over here at St George's Park. England have won by an innings and 53 runs. They lead 2-1 heading to Joburg. The Proteas meanwhile have questions aplenty... @IOLsport #SAvENG #sscricket— Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) January 20, 2020