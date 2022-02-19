Proteas slump to second worst defeat in first Test against New Zealand

Day 3 of 5: South Africa 95 and 111

New Zealand 482 New Zealand won by an innings and 276 runs Johannesburg - South Africa capitulated 35 minutes after the scheduled lunch break suffering its second largest innings defeat in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

In one of the worst performances by a Proteas team, Dean Elgar’s men faced just 91 overs in their two innings and were overwhelmed by the world Test champions. New Zealand, missing three of their biggest stars, was extremely efficient; accurate and relentless with their bowling, solid with the bat and they held all their catches. Matt Henry, who only played in the Test because Trent Boult was at his wife’s side for the birth of the couple's third child, finished with match figures of 9/55 and he also scored an unbeaten 58 in New Zealand’s innings. The Black Caps earned a significant advantage when Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl, on a grassy track under cloudy skies on Thursday, but South Africa’s batting lacked intensity and despite the tricky conditions getting rolled over for under 100 in their first innings was woeful.

🚨 RESULT | @BLACKCAPS WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 276 RUNS



The first Test comes to an end as the New Zealand bowlers claimed the required 7 wickets in the opening session of Day 3 to take a 1-0 lead in the series#NZvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Iv6Mit99Kp — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 19, 2022 The same laxed attitude was present when they bowled, especially on the second morning when there was still an opportunity to put the home team under pressure. But they were inconsistent and the mood of the bowlers wasn't helped with seven catches being missed. Two chances were offered to Henry Nicholls - when he had 5 and then again on 23 - and he went on to make a hundred. Over the course of the 118 overs New Zealand batted, South Africa’s bowlers managed just 15 maidens, a clear illustration of the lack of control. Having lost the top order with the total on four in a disastrous 40 minute period on Friday, any hopes of a day long fight on Saturday disappeared when Rassie van der Dussen was bowled second ball by Henry for nine.

Zubayr Hamza, who’s selection for this Test ahead of the in-form Ryan Rickelton was questionable, made just six, before being caught by Daryl Mitchell at first slip off Kyle Jamieson. Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne produced South Africa’s highest partnership of the match, sharing a stand of 41 for the sixth wicket. However once Bavuma was trapped lbw by Neil Wagner for 41, the lower order folded. Tim Southee on the mic 🎙 after grabbing 5 wickets.#SparkSport #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/snuMs1jXD2 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) February 19, 2022 Tim Southee claimed the final wicket, trapping Glenton Stuurman lbw for 11, to register a 14th Test ‘five-fer,’ and in the process became the most successful New Zealand bowler in that country, moving to 202 wickets, one ahead of Sir Richard Hadlee.