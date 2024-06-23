Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada’s death bowling heroics at T20 World Cup

Fatima Ahmed

Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada he has lived up to his billing and reputation in the ICC T20 World Cup with match-winning overs at the death that have contributed greatly to the Proteas’ cause. Fatima Ahmed highlights three of these match-changing overs where Rabada carried South Africa on his back to victory. A With South Africa were hunting a Super Eights spot an d defending a low total, Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah were well on their way to steer Bangladesh to victory on New York.

At the start of the 18th over, with Bangladesh needing 20 from the last three overs, Aiden Markram turned to his gun bowler to bowl and break this dangerous stand. Rabada delivered with the wicket of the in-form Hridoy for 37 with the first ball of the over that broke the 44-run partnership, and, in the end, Bangladesh hearts. Rabada completed the 18th over conceding just another two runs from the final 5 balls.

What an 18th over by Kagiso Rabada! 1 wicket and just 2 runs!



Bangladesh need 14 off 8



.

Against the United States South Africa lost the plot between the 15th and 18th overs against the US, conceding 64 runs and in danger of suffering a major upset in the World Cup.

It’s been widely established that the penultimate over is the probably the most important over in a T20 chase, and, after the onslaught, Rabada was tasked with bowling the 19th over, with Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh with all the momentum and in the middle of a 91-stand, requiring 28 from the final two overs. The wicket of Harmeet Singh for a well-played 38 off 22 off the first ball of the penultimate over broke the stand and gave South Africa the lifeline they needed. Rabada conceded just another two runs off this match-winning exhibition of death bowling. That over turned the game in South Africa’s favour and made Anrich Nortje’s job to bowl the final over that much easier. Rabada finished with his best figures of the tournament with 3/18.

England needed 25 runs to win from 18 balls, and Kagiso Rabada only gives away 4 runs. What a bowler, world class

Against England South Africa once again found themselves leaking runs akin to a burst water pipe, conceding 51 runs between overs 15 and 17. They were desperate to stem the flow of runs and break the damaging between partnership Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook, that was threatening to take the game away from them, and their semi-final spot away with it. Rabada bowled the 18th over, that went for just four runs, and, more importantly, took the wicket of Livingstone off the first ball of the over. It wasn’t the best ball Rabada will ever bowl, but this over from Rabada got South Africa back in the game, and ultimately, the win.