CAPE TOWN – “Changing one life at a time,” Shaun Pollock, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation ambassador and former Proteas captain, said yesterday in Muizenberg. Pollock, with a group of Proteas and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation Trust South Africa chairperson Morne du Plessis, were out at the popular surfing spot to show their support for the Waves for Change project.

Among the Proteas present were fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and batsman David Miller.

Waves for Change is an award- winning surf therapy and community-building organisation that operates in the city’s disadvantaged communities.

The organisation teaches children from areas such as Khayelitsha, Lavender Hill and Masiphumelele to surf, in addition to various life-skills programmes.

“Waves for Change is a wonderful initiative that changes one life at a time,” Pollock said.

“It was also great to see the Proteas come out and spend time with the kids. They are busy preparing for a World Cup, but are still here trying to make a difference.

“These children will go home tonight and dream about the day they met KG, and that one day they would like to be him.”

The Proteas wrapped up their World Cup preparations on Saturday with a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the ODI series, and now get ready to face the islanders in the opening T20 international at Newlands this evening.





