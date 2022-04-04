Proteas spin twins Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer deliver honey brush after Bangladesh Test win

Johannesburg - Keshav Maharaj said he was glad for the “shift in mindset” that allowed him and Simon Harmer to bowl in tandem and set up what was ultimately a resounding victory for the Proteas in the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Monday. Maharaj and Harmer carved out a small slice of history for themselves, as by taking all 10 wickets in Bangladesh’s second innings, it marked the first occasion that South Africa bowled a team out using just two bowlers.

The spin pair needed just 19 overs to bowl Bangladesh out for 53 with Maharaj finishing with 7/32 while Harmer picked up 3/21. South Africa won the first Test by 220 runs, a resounding outcome that doesn't fit with a match that was closely fought over the first four days. It’s the first time a pair of spinners have picked up all 10 wickets for South Africa in 72 years. “I think it's been a long time since that happened, so I'm glad there's a shift of mindset towards spin bowling in our country,” Maharaj said in an interview with SuperSport.

“And I'm very pleased with Simon that he's taken the opportunity with both hands. I know he's gone overseas and came back as a different player, his skills have gone up and I'm really, really happy for him and the performance that he's put in for the team.”

Bangladesh resumed on 11/3, on Monday morning, and any hopes they had of producing a miracle evaporated in the first over when Maharaj trapped Mushfiqur Rahim lbw for nought. The Proteas left-arm spinner then had Litton Das caught by Harmer at mid-on and registered his eighth Test ‘five-for’ when he bowled Yasir Ali with a beautiful delivery that pitched on the line middle stump and hit off-stump. That ties him with Morne Morkel who also claimed eight five-wicket hauls. Harmer then got into the party, getting Mehiday Hasan caught at slip by Keegan Petersen with a straight delivery that found the outside edge.

Kyle Verreynne produced a lovely piece of wicket-keeping by stumping Najmul Shanto for 26 - the highest score in Bangladesh’s dismal innings. Verreynne collected the ball at shoulder height and then reached back to knock off the bails, with Shanto’s back foot on the popping crease. Khaled Ahmed slogged one to midwicket where Lizaad Williams took a good running catch to give Maharaj his sixth wicket, and then the hometown hero wrapped up the match by having Taskin Ahmed caught at slip by Wiaan Mulder for 14.

Harmer, playing his first Test for nearly seven years, was delighted to partner Maharaj. “It’s good to be back in the Tests arena and contribute to the team’s success,” the 33 year old said.