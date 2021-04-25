Proteas spinner Bjorn Fortuin weds and turns to Islam

Proteas left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin reverted to Islam during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Saturday evening.

Fortuin, 26, has played one ODI and seven T20 Internationals for the Proteas, with his most recent match being the last T20I against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion. He has chosen the Arabic name Imaad, meaning "support" or "pillar".

Fortuin’s Proteas teammate Tabraiz Shamsi’s wife Khadija Shariff shared a photo of Fortuin with Mieshke Aysen congratulating the couple on their pending nuptials.

Fortuin and Aysen were married on Sunday morning, the cricketer exclusively told IOL. The reception will be on Sunday evening after the day's fast has been broken at sunset.

“Last night Bjorn took his Shahada. Alhamdulillah, and during the month of Ramadan. He chose the name Imaad. So proud of you,” read the post.

Fortuin is the second Proteas cricketer to revert to Islam after all-rounder Wayne Parnell accepted Islam back in 2011.

Parnell is married to fashion blogger Aisha Baker. The couple have a baby boy Khalid with Baker pregnant with their second child at the moment.

