Proteas spinners can have another say as Dean Elgar bats on ’dry’ St George's Park pitch

Cape Town - Proteas captain Dean Elgar has won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Friday morning. South Africa have kept the same line-up that beat Bangladesh by 220 runs in the first Test at Kingsmead last week.

The spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have therefore been retained along with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Fast bowler Lutho Sipamla was unavailable for selection due to a hamstring strain. "It does look a bit dry, with us playing two spinners, a good start will be handy. We're playing the same team, working on a bit of consistency as a leader," Elgar said at the toss. "We can be more aggressive as a seam bowling unit, it's important for someone to notch-up a three figure score with the bat. A lot of people would have written us off, but it's been a brilliant run so far. We have one more Test and it's so important for us to go for a win, especially with the World Test championships."

Bangladesh have made two changes with veteran batter Tamim Iqbal returning to the team alongside Taijul Islam. The injured Taskin Ahmed and Shadman Islam are the duo left out. "We have to make a strong comeback with the bat after what happened in Durban. I thought we played the first four days well, we would have batted first as well (had we won the toss). We have two changes for us - Taijul in place of Taskin and Tamim in place of Shadman, "said Mominul Haque. Teams for St George's Park

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. @ZaahierAdams