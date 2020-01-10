Mark Boucher, coach of the Proteas,has left his side for the third Test unchanged. Photo: Christiaan Kotze BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed that the South Africa Test squad will remain unchanged ahead of the remaining two of the four-match series against England. The third fixture takes place next week Thursday, at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, followed by the final match at the Wanderers from January 24.

The starting XI from the Newlands Test, along with Dane Paterson will travel to Port Elizabeth, while the rest of the players will remain with their franchise teams to play in the CSA Domestic Four-Day series.

The selection panel are placing an emphasis on the importance of game time for non-starting players and prefer that they are available to their teams to help boost the competition. They will join the national team if and when required.