Proteas star Kagiso Rabada calls on South Africans to ’work together’

CAPE TOWN - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has called on the nation to "work together" in restoring South Africa to a peaceful state after the riots that have broken out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the past week. Rabada, who is currently in Ireland preparing for the series-deciding ODI at Malahide on Friday, expressed his support for the everyone back in South Africa.

"To everyone back home that has been volunteering in the effort of restoring our country, salute!" Rabada posted on Twitter.

"This is a call for us to all work together to keep fighting for a South Africa that will cater for all, even if we are not alive to see it!"

Cricket SA have also released a statement standing in solidarity with those affected by the riots, particularly during a time when South Africa has also been devastated by the third wave of the Covid-19 virus. "As a national federation CSA would like to relay its sympathies to those who have lost loved ones, livelihoods, property and businesses during this time. Now, more than ever, it is important to stand together with our fellow citizens. With the International Mandela Day coming up on 18 July, it is an even more poignant reminder of Madiba's principles of unity and the ideal of the Rainbow Nation that was part of his dream of "an Africa which is at peace with itself," the statement read.

CSA's Acting Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki also said: "Cricket South Africa stands with all of South Africa through this difficult period and we implore all peace loving compatriots to stand up and play their part to protect the gains of our democracy, because as cricket, we too, choose to play our part in rebuilding our country." The Proteas will be wearing black armbands in the 3rd ODI against Ireland in solidarity with those in South Africa who have been impacted and affected by the riots that have taken place in parts of the country in the last few days as well as the devastation caused by the third wave of the Covid-19 virus.