JOHANNESBURG – Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been recalled from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after experiencing stiffness in his lower back. Rabada has a history of back injuries – he sustained a stress fracture last year – and will return back to South Africa for further medical assessment and treatment.

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said on Friday that Rabada’s recall is precautionary, based on his history.

“Kagiso experienced stiffness in his lower back a few days ago, and was taken for scans for further investigation.

“The scan results, combined with further assessment by our physiotherapist Craig Govender, who is fortunately in Delhi, led the CSA medical committee to the decision to withdraw him from the remainder of the IPL.

“Kagiso has a history with back injuries, and the CSA medical team is taking the best measures to ensure he is fully fit for the ICC Cricket World Cup starting this month.

“He will consult with a back specialist upon his return, and proceed with a treatment and rehab programme.”

Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 25 scalps in 12 matches, and is followed by Imran Tahir in second place with 21 wickets in 13 matches.

