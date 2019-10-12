JOHANNESBURG – South Africa dragged its first innings to the tea interval on day three of the second Test, but remained well behind India in Pune on Saturday.
At the break South Africa were 197/8, still trailing the Indians by 404 runs, with Vernon Philander, who’s faced 77 balls on 23 and Keshav Maharaj on 21.
Maharaj has been for two scans on his right shoulder, which he injured while diving for a ball off his own bowling on Friday, and while doubts remain about whether he will bowl again, he showed plenty of determination in facing 50 balls so far in his innings.
Philander and Maharaj batted together for most of the afternoon session in Pune, in what was otherwise another difficult two hours for South Africa in a series which has so far been dominated by the Indians.
WICKET | S Muthusamy lbw b Jadeja 7 (20b 0x4 0x6)
Muthusamy falls early in the session.
Next to the crease is Vernon Philander.
South Africa are 139/7.