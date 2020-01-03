Proteas strike to get upper hand against England









Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander of South Africa are congratulated for getting the opening wicket of Zak Crawley in the second test against England at Newlands. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix England: 67/2 (Sibley 34, Denly 21*, Philander 1/13, Rabada 1/30) South Africa struck blows at either end of the first session to keep England at bay in the second Test at Newlands. Joe Root won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat the coin fell in England's favour. It certainly favoured the visitors as the Newlands looked full of runs. Vernon Philander, who is playing his last Test on his home ground, had other ideas though when he made the new ball talk like only he can from the Wynberg End. He went past the outside edge on numerous occasions before finding Zak Crawley's with the England opener being caught behind.

However, the visitors dug their heels in after the initial setback with Dom Sibley (34) and Joe Denly (21 not out) laying down the anchor.

The pair settled the nerves in the England dressing room, forcing Proteas captain Faf du Plessis to even turn to his spinner Keshav Maharaj as early as the 14th over.

The partnership grew to 55 runs before the Proteas talisman Kagiso Rabada was switched to the Wynberg End. With their being just a little more grass covering from that end, Rabada got to one to lift more than usual to end Sibley's resistance.

