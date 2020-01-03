England: 67/2 (Sibley 34, Denly 21*, Philander 1/13, Rabada 1/30)
South Africa struck blows at either end of the first session to keep England at bay in the second Test at Newlands.
Joe Root won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat the coin fell in England's favour. It certainly favoured the visitors as the Newlands looked full of runs.
Vernon Philander, who is playing his last Test on his home ground, had other ideas though when he made the new ball talk like only he can from the Wynberg End.
He went past the outside edge on numerous occasions before finding Zak Crawley's with the England opener being caught behind.