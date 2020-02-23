The Proteas celebrate the wicket of England's Danni Wyatt during their Women's T20 World Cup cricket match at the WACA Ground in Perth on Sunday. Photo: Richard Wainwright/EPA

CAPE TOWN – Dane van Niekerk and Marizaan Kapp shared a second wicket stand of 84 runs as South Africa began their T20 Women’s World Cup with a win against the much fancied England at the WACA in Perth on Sunday. Having restricted England to 123/8 from their 20 overs, the South African women began their chase poorly, losing Lizelle Lee early on for just 4.

Van Niekerk was joined by Kapp in the middle and the two proceeded to punish the English bowlers to set up an unlikely six wicket victory against one of most powerful teams in women’s cricket.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Van Niekerk, who was also voted player of the match said: We spoke a lot about our planning and preparation and it’s nice when that comes together.

“I have to give credit to our bowlers – Kapp, [Ayabonga] Khaka and [Shabnim] Ismail – we couldn’t have done it without them. It was a team performance. I just try to his the stumps as much as possible and tried to stick to my game plan.