Proteas sweat over fitness of injured star spinner Tabraiz Shamsi

Cape Town – The Proteas have suffered a major scare in their T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan after Tabraiz Shamsi was forced to leave the field through injury. Shamsi is the World No 1 T20 bowler and is integral to the Proteas chances in the upcoming tournament.

The Proteas are though now sweating over fitness of their chief weapon of attack after the left-arm wristspinner pulled up with a groin injury while bowling. "Tabraiz Shamsi is sitting out for the remainder of the match as a precaution due to a tight groin," Proteas media liaison Siphokazi Sokanyile said. "The Proteas medical team will assess him overnight and determine next steps as required."

The Proteas play their first game of the tournament on Saturday against Australia in Abu Dhabi and it would be a massive blow to their chances should Shamsi be ruled out. South Africa have fellow left-arm spinner George Linde, who was considered terribly unlucky to miss out on selection to the 15-man squad, on standby should Shamsi's injury be considered that serious. @ZaahierAdams