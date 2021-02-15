Proteas T20 rate card: Tabraiz Shamsi was the best of the lot

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Independent Sport's Zaahier Adams evaluates the Proteas' performances during the T20I series against Pakistan. The home side won Sunday’s game by 4 wickets to seal a 2-1 series win against Heinrich Klaasen’s men. Tabraiz Shamsi: 9 The former Fresh Prince can finally assume his position at the throne of SA white-ball spinners. Having spent all those years under the tutelage of Imran Tahir, Shamsi showed he is now the genuine article during this series with six wickets at an average of 10.08 and a miserly economy rate of 5.08. David Miller: 8

The southpaw proved why he remains one of the most sought after T20 freelancers in the world with a brilliant 85 not out off just 45 balls (5x4, 7x6) in the series decider. The innings was even more impressive as South Africa were in deep trouble at 65/7 at one stage. This has to be the norm going forward though, and not just an island in a sea of mediocrity, for Miller’s last T20I half-century was ironically against Pakistan two years ago.

Dwaine Pretorius: 7

South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (left) during the second T20 international cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP

The all-rounder bagged the best figures of 5/12 by a South African Men’s T20 player in the second game, and overall conceded just seven runs to the over. I thought he batted too low in the series, although he failed in the last game when he had an opportunity to make a contribution with the bat.

ALSO READ: Pretorius still has work to do before becoming Dwaine 2.0

Bjorn Fortuin: 7

Played in both games South Africa lost, but that was not due to his performances. The left-arm spinner was good with the new ball in the Powerplay, electric in the field and almost stole victory from the jaws of defeat with the bat in the first match.

Reeza Hendricks: 6

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the second T20 international cricket match in Lahore. Photo: Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP

A much better return from the classy Hendricks in this series. Being the senior top-order batsman in the absence of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma, he provided good platforms by finishing as the series’ third-highest run-scorer. However, he needed a really big score to push for a permanent place when the duo return.

Janneman Malan: 6

The same applies to Malan. Promising starts but nothing substantial. He does look like he will be the back-up opener going forward though.

Pite van Biljon: 5

Showed glimpses of why he is coach Mark Boucher’s personal favourite in the second T20I, but at 34 years old there are younger candidates with plenty of potential that could be afforded the opportunities the veteran is getting.

Jon-Jon Smuts: 5

Smuts falls into the same category. At 32, Smuts has had his fair share of chances and not delivered on his domestic promise. Although miserly with the ball which boosts his rating, he was dismal with the bat. George Linde should take his place when he is fully-fit again.

Heinrich Klaasen: 5

Pakistan's Babar Azam (right) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper and captain Heinrich Klaasen watches during the third T20 international cricket match in Lahore. Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP

A tough first series back since recovering from Covid-19 for the stand-in skipper. He was though a calming presence in the field – unlike the regular captain – and looked to always have things under control.

Andile Phehlukwayo: 2

Covid hasn’t been kind to the all-rounder either with Phehlukwayo looking a shadow of the player we all know he can be since his return. His struggling with both bat and ball at the moment and needs to find form in the domestic competition to keep other promising all-rounders at bay.

Lutho Sipamla: 2

It’s a case of one step forward two steps back at the moment for Sipamla. He is young and has potential, but is still very raw.

Junior Dala: 2

The quickest bowler on show for the South Africans in the series, but also the most expensive.

Glenton Stuurman: 2

A tough international debut for the seamer from Oudsthoorn, but in my opinion it was the wrong format with Stuurman’s skills better suited to the Test arena.

Jacques Snyman: 2

Another debut that never went according to plan with Snyman enduring four horrible balls at the crease. He looked completely out of his depth against top-quality spin, but at least took a good catch on the boundary.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport