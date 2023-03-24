Proteas T20 skipper Aiden Markram has the backing of Rob Walter as new era begins

Gqeberha — Rob Walter and Aiden Markram will start their permanent roles, as coach and captain in T20 Internationals, in the comfort of their home ground, SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa's T20I format desperately needed a change after the disappointment of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Change is what the format has gotten in new coach Walter and his captain of choice, Markram.

The new chapter starts this weekend against the West Indies on Saturday and Sunday. Walter played at SuperSport Park and started his coaching journey at the same ground with the Titans. "It's always great to drive through the doors. In many ways it feels like coming back home, my cricket home having played my cricket here and then done all my coaching and training here as well. It's a great feeling coming back in the gates and to be head coach of the Proteas now. Running out on the park on Saturday, that will be pretty special." Walter said on Thursday.

This will be the first time Markram leads South Africa as permanent captain after a few stints in the past as replacement captain. It will also be the first time back at SuperSport Park since muscling a maiden T20 century at the same venue during the SA20 and a sixth Test century in the first Test against the Windies last month. Walter sees a lot of potential in Markram as a leader and demonstrated his belief in him when he made him captain in Temba Bavuma's absence for the third One-Day International in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. "I thought he did a very good job," said Walter.

"Not surprising, as I said, I'm fully aware of his leadership capabilities. I thought he marshalled the troops nicely, he made some nice tactical changes around bowling changes which was good to see. I'm looking for more of the same from him." Walter said Markram's appointment had little to do with his success as captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20. Markram's appointment saw David Miller miss out on the role.

Markram got the role partly because, as a 28-year-old, he can guarantee his availability for South Africa for many years to come, while perhaps the same cannot be said about the 33-year-old Miller. "The SA20 gave us a little window into his style and his ability from a leadership point of view," said Walter. "The fortunate thing from the SA20 point of view is that we now have four skippers who are all involved in the team, so we've got some nice leadership capabilities in the side.

"But I've had my eye on Aiden for a very long time from a leadership point of view. The SA20 contributed, but it really only affirmed what I originally thought, and part of Aiden's appointment is also looking forward (into the future)." South Africa will hope a few key players recover in time to play the T20I series before the Netherlands ODI series gets underway on March 31. Sisanda Magala (split webbing on right hand) and Reeza Hendricks (right finger) didn't feature in the West Indies ODIs and are ideally needed fit and firing for the Netherlands series which will decide whether South Africa will go to the Zimbabwe Qualifiers or directly to India for the World Cup.