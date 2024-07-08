Proteas’ T20 World Cup heartbreak allayed by hefty R21 million payday

The Proteas received R21 million for reaching the final of the T20 World Cup, according to a report on Sunday. South Africa made history as they reached their first-ever men’s Cricket World Cup final last month, but silverware still eluded them as India claimed a seven-run victory.

The Proteas won eight games in a row, until they tasted their first defeat of the tournament in the trophy match on June 29. Rapport newspaper was told by SA Cricketers Association chief executive Andrew Breetzke that the Proteas would receive around R21 million of which 80 percent would go to the players and the remaining share to Cricket SA.

Proteas coach Rob Walter on Thursday said his charges could hold their heads high, despite losing in the final of the T20 World Cup final to India.



📽️: @Golfhackno1 pic.twitter.com/2rQthJZBcn — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 4, 2024 India smiling all the way to the bank India were reported to have received approximately R42.5 million for winning the final.

Last week, Proteas coach Rob Walter revealed the extent of the pain his players felt in the wake of their defeat. “To lose that way always hurts. When margins are small you always reflect on what might have been. There’s no disgrace in seeing the skill needed by Jasprit Bumrah but it’s a small consolation,” said Walter. It’s been nearly a year-and-a-half since Walter took charge of the Proteas limited overs sides after coaching the Titans and stints in the Indian Premier League, and he explained the team have made significant gains in that time.