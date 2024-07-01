Proteas T20 World Cup player ratings: Anrich Nortje, bowlers shine in march to final

After the dust settled following a disappointing result in the final, IOL Sport’s John Goliath rates the Proteas players after an historic ICC T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies. Quinton de Kock 7/10

De Kock didn’t quite set the world alight with the bat, but was easily the Proteas’ leading run-scorer with 243 runs at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of just over 140. Was excellent with the gloves throughout, and showed that he has a great arm after running out Axar Patel in the final. However, he will still be fuming about how he got out in the final against India. Reeza Hendricks 4 It was a tournament to forget for the Proteas’ opener after patiently waiting for his chance to shine while Temba Bavuma was on the hot seat. A total of 113 runs at an average of 14.12 is really poor for a man of his quality, although he was victim to a few unplayable deliveries in the tournament.

Aiden Markram 5 The Proteas captain was another players who had a terrible tournament with the bat on the trying wickets they encountered. He contributed just 123 runs at am average of 15.37 with a highest score of 46. However, his captaincy was good throughout the tournament and he also contributed with the ball. His only blemish was probably giving Marco Jansen one over too many in the final. Proteas captain Aiden Markram was a disppointment with the bat at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Picture: Chandan Khanna / AFP Tristan Stubbs 5

The big-hitting youngster had a “what if” tournament. Played a few important knocks where he got starts, but never really capitalised. Hopefully he learned a few valuable lessons, especially after the way he got out in the final. Scored 133 runs at an average of 33 was very good in the field. Heinrich Klaasen 6 Klaasen put the Proteas on the brink of victory with one of the great T20 World Cup final knocks. It’s the type of innings that South African fans have been dreaming about in an important run chase. He got out chasing a wide one and the rest of the batters just couldn’t get the job done. It’s gonna hurt for a while, but I don’t think we have seen the last of this gun player.

David Miller 6 Played a few vital innings, with his knock against Netherlands helping the Proteas get over the line when they were struggling to “breath”. Probably made a tactical blunder in the final when he took a single at the end of the 18th over in the final which allowed Keshav Maharaj to remain on strike. He was inches away from hitting a six off the first ball of the 20th over, which could have given the Proteas a chance to win it the cup. Can’t fault his commitment to the cause. Marco van Staden 4

It was a really disappointing T20 World Cup for the lanky all-rounder. His could only manage 33 runs with the bat, with a best of 21 not out in a vital knock against the West Indies. He was erratic with the ball, performing well in the semi-final against Afghanistan before being put to the sword against India in the final. Hopefully he too will learn from this experience.

— Investment Books (Dhaval) (@InvestmentBook1) June 30, 2024 Keshav Maharaj 7 The Proteas’ premier spinner was very good throughout the tournament, bowling during tough periods of matches. Was excellent in the power play and took two massive wickets in his first over in the final. However, most people will remember his final over heroics in the match against Bangladesh when he defended next to nothing. Took 11 wickets in the tournament while going at 6.26 to the over.

Kagiso Rabada 8 Stood up like the champion bowler he is throughout the tournament. Rabada took at 13 wickets and went for just 6.29 runs an over. But it was crucial overs towards the death that changed the Proteas’ fortunes on so many occasions. He won matches with the ball against all odds against Bangladesh, the United States, England and the West Indies - never mind that cover drive - and produced a fearsome spell against Afghanistan in the semis. Maybe should have opened the bowling ahead of Jansen in the final. Anrich Nortje 9

The Proteas’ player of the tournament with 15 wickets and an economy rate of just 5.74. Came into the tournament after taking a beating in the Indian Premier League and in the two warm-up matches he played against the West Indies. But he finally found his rhythm once the tournament started and bowled with the speed of light and and a lot of control. Hopefully the injuries are now behind him. Tabraiz Shamsi 7 After missing the Windies warm-up matches with an injury and sitting out the Proteas opening matches in New York, the wily wrist-spinner came into his own in the Caribbean, taking 11 wickets in five matches. Shamsi was the match-winner with the ball against Nepal (4/19) and the West Indies (3/27) and wrapped up the tail against Afghanistan (3/6). Should have maybe bowled another over in the final.

Ottniel Baartman 6 The 31-year-old rookie took six wickets in the five games he played, with a best return of 4/11, while going at under five runs to the over throughout the tournament. Would have probably played a lot more games if it wasn’t for the match against England when he bowled many full tosses that travelled to the boundary that almost cost the Proteas the match. Good first international outing nonetheless. @JohnGoliath82