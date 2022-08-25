Proteas’ tail frustrates England at tea on day one at Old Trafford

Cape Town — The Proteas tailenders battled valiantly after England seamer James Anderson struck with consecutive deliveries in the afternoon session to leave the visitors reeling on 143/8 at the tea interval on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford. Resuming on 77/5 after a disastrous first session, the Proteas moved to 92 without the loss of a further wicket before Anderson (3/32) ensured the early hard work would not be undone.

It was South Africa's spin twins Simon Harmer (2) and Keshav Maharaj (0) that followed each to the dressing room with Anderson trapping them both LBW. Kagiso Rabada (32 not out) survived the hat-trick ball and went on to show the more accomplished batters in the Proteas team how to negotiate the conditions. In truth, it was easier to bat against the softer Dukes ball and crucially the sun had come out from behind the Manchester cloud cover and that helped negate the earlier exaggerated seam movement.

Kyle Verreynne also toiled valiantly and would have been disappointed to eventually be dismissed caught behind for 21 off Stuart Broad (3/37) after grafting for 49 balls. Rabada found a willing partner in No 10 Anrich Nortje (10 not out) with the two Proteas fast bowlers frustrating England with a 35-run partnership - the highest of the innings thus far. @ZaahierAdams

