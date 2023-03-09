Proteas take a healthy lead into day three of the second Test against the West Indies

Johannesburg — The Proteas let their foot off the pedal in the final session, but still hold an overall 73-run lead heading into day three of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers. Former Windies skipper Jason Holder played a lone hand that kept the visitors in the fight during an entertaining afternoon session with an undeafeated 81.

The tourists had looked to be staring down the barrel at 193/9 before Holder and last man Gudakesh Motie (17) produced the biggest partnership of the innings. The pair put on 58 runs for the final wicket with Holder dominating through some excellent strikes down the ground. There was one particular six off Simon Harmer that sailed into the Memorial Stand that left everyone wondering where the ball was ... Holder had some good fortune along the way with wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen missing a regulation stumping off Harmer.

But the lanky all-rounder certainly deserved it for he brought some royal entertainment to a rather dreary day. The Proteas would not be satisfied with the way they allowed the Windies such pleasures with their last pair at the crease. For all the talk of attacking intent and bravery, the tactics during this period was ultra defensive with all the players stationed on the boundary when Holder was facing at some stages of his innings.