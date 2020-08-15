Proteas to attend culture camp next week

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas men’s team will head to Skukuza next week for a four-day culture camp where recent controversy around transformation in cricket is certain to be a hot topic for debate.

The camp – which all 32 High Performance players will attend – will start on August 18 and among the topics that will be discussed are the; team’s identity, team environment and performance.

“It was very important for us during the break that the Covid-19 pandemic has created to get the guys to reconnect while our FTP (Future Tours Programme) was getting sorted out,” said the team’s manager Volvo Masubelele.

“We felt that it was important for the guys to come together to engage on some of the critical issues surrounding the team or elements that need attention.

“We want to leave with a blueprint that the players will be able to own and understand, something that will resonate with them.”