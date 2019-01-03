CAPE TOWN – Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Thursday morning.



Du Plessis’s decision was based on a Newlands surface that had plenty of grass cover and the fact that South Africa have opted to leave out their specialist spinner Keshav Maharaj.



Duanne Olivier keeps his place after his 11-wicket haul in the first Test at SuperSport Park last week, while all-rounder Vernon Philander also returns from injury.



Meanwhile, Pakistan welcome back their ace opening bowler Mohammed Abbas from a shoulder injury. Abbas has been a revelation since joining the Pakistan team, claiming 62 wickets in his first 12 Test.



Hasan Ali has been relegated to drinks duty with teenage sensation Shaheen Khan Afridi getting another crack at the Proteas.

The Proteas putting in the final touches at Newlands. Photo: @OfficialCSA on twitter

The teams for the second Test at Newlands are:



South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier.



Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmad (captain), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas.



