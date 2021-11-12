Proteas to face New Zealand in two Tests early next year

The Black Caps have never beaten South Africa in a Test series, and even in the post-isolation era, have a dreary record against the Proteas. In 28 Tests between the two nations since 1994, New Zealand have won just twice and been on the losing side 16 times.

Johannesburg - New Zealand, the current World Test champions, will get the chance to end a 90 year hoodoo when they host the Proteas in February next year.

However Kane Williamson’s team is in the midst of a golden era for New Zealand cricket, which has seen them being crowned the first ICC World Test Champions earlier this year, and on Sunday they will feature in the T20 World Cup final against neighbors Australia. They have also played in the last two 50-over World Cup finals, losing the 2019 edition in dramatic fashion.

The Proteas last toured New Zealand in 2017 and won that three match series 1-0, although they had a fair amount of good fortunate in the final Test in Hamilton, when the last day’s play was washed out with New Zealand needing just five wickets to win.

The two Tests will be hosted in Christchurch and Wellington in the second half of February next year. “Having our team take on the defending World Test Champions in their backyard is another welcome challenge for the Proteas, who have proven themselves well-able in foreign conditions of late,” CSA’s Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said in a statement.