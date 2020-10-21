Proteas to play world champions England in the Western Cape next month

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) today received the go ahead from the Ministry of Sports, Art and Culture to proceed with the limited overs tour between the Proteas Men and ICC World Cup champions, England. The tournament will consist of three KFC T20 International and three Betway One-Day International matches from 27 November to 09 December 2020. Due to Covid-19 protocols, England will arrive in mid-November. The tour will be limited to the Western Cape with two ODI matches and two T20 matches to be played at Newlands Stadium, and one ODI and one T20 match at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl. The detailed fixtures will be announced at a later stage. “This is a wonderful boost for cricket,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Kugandrie Govender, “and, although all the matches will have to be played behind closed doors, I am sure that our Proteas fans will rally behind South Africa’s favourite team as they always do, but just on alternative digital and social media platforms.

“The fact that England are the current World Cup champions will add tremendously to the two series and will give our own players every motivation to perform at their very best to challenge the reigning champions.”

CSA Acting Chief Executive Kugandrie Govender. Photo: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix

Cricket South Africa said it is also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the support they have given in many areas and will be able to draw on their own experiences which will help in organising and running international cricket under bio-secure conditions.

“This is a first for us and we commit to learn quickly and with great responsiveness as we have an action-packed international season ahead of us,” continued Govender.

Govender concluded: “While CSA, in partnership with government, has been working really hard to secure the Series, we are thrilled that the tournament will reignite our international cricket season and after the tough year South Africa and the world has experienced, we look forward to bringing cricket joy to our fans, players, and stakeholders.

“These exciting developments also coincide with CSA’s return to office next week, which we are thrilled about,” concluded Govender.

Supplied