Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa is congratulated for getting Chamika Karunarathna of Sri Lanka wicket during the 3rd ODI. Photo: Pradeep Dambarage/BackpagePix
Proteas to tour England in 2022

By Stuart Hess Time of article published 3h ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas men’s team will undertake a lengthy tour to England in 2022 that will include, three international matches across each of the formats.

The tour will take place between July and September next year, with Tests at Lord’s, Edgbaston and at The Oval.

The Riverside Ground, Old Trafford and Headingley will host to the ODI series, while the three T20 matches will be played at Bristol, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and the Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the T20 series, while the Test series will be played at Lord’s, Edgbaston and The Oval.

“It’s exciting to have finalised the England tour,” said Graeme Smith, Cricket SA's Director of Cricket. “Competitive cricket for our national teams is vital for their growth and progress and a tour of England is one of the bigger challenges that our players will face, particularly with their fully (Covid19) vaccinated crowds backing the home team.”

South Africa’s last tour to England was in 2017, in which they lost a four-match Test series 3-1, and a One-Day series 2-1.

“Game time is going to be crucial for the ultimate success of this team as they also begin a new season of the ICC World Test Championship and continue the road to the 2023 ICC World Cup through the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League,” Smith added.

England Men’s Series against South Africa:

ODI Series

1st ODI, Riverside – Tuesday, 19 July

2nd ODI, Old Trafford – Friday, 22 July

3rd ODI, Headingley – Sunday, 24 July

T20 Series

1st T20I, Bristol – Wednesday, 27 July

2nd T20I, Sophia Gardens – Thursday, 28 July

3rd T20I, The Ageas Bowl – Sunday, 31 July

Test Series

1st Test, Lord’s – 17-21 August

2nd Test, Edgbaston – 25-29 August

3rd Test, The Oval – 8-12 September

