Proteas to tour England in 2022

The tour will take place between July and September next year, with Tests at Lord’s, Edgbaston and at The Oval.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas men’s team will undertake a lengthy tour to England in 2022 that will include, three international matches across each of the formats.

The Riverside Ground, Old Trafford and Headingley will host to the ODI series, while the three T20 matches will be played at Bristol, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and the Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the T20 series, while the Test series will be played at Lord’s, Edgbaston and The Oval.

“It’s exciting to have finalised the England tour,” said Graeme Smith, Cricket SA's Director of Cricket. “Competitive cricket for our national teams is vital for their growth and progress and a tour of England is one of the bigger challenges that our players will face, particularly with their fully (Covid19) vaccinated crowds backing the home team.”

South Africa’s last tour to England was in 2017, in which they lost a four-match Test series 3-1, and a One-Day series 2-1.