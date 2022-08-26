Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 26, 2022

Proteas toil as England surge ahead on day two

England captain Ben Stokes plays a sweep shot

England captain Ben Stokes on day two of the second Test match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, on August 26, 2022. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/BackpagePix

Published 44m ago

Cape Town - England overtook the Proteas' first innings total on day two of the second Test and will look to extend their lead even further during the afternoon session at Old Trafford.

England went to lunch with captain Ben Stokes (34 not out) and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes (33 not out) enjoying an unbroken 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket to push the home side to 212/5.

The South African seamers came out breathing fire in the hope for early breakthroughs after England resumed on 111/3 - still 40 runs adrift of the Proteas' paltry 151 all out.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje got the Duke ball to swing and seam vigorously, but had to wait 5.4 overs before Jonny Bairstow fell to Nortje for 49.

The Uitenhage Express was building up a head of steam at this point, and collected Bairstow's scalp for a third successive time this series after Sarel Erwee held on to a sharp chance at first slip.

Nortje (3/41) did not have to wait long for his third wicket when Zak Crawley's vigil finally came to an end, when the England opener edged behind to Kyle Verreynne in the following over.

Crawley, who has endured a torrid examination in Test cricket this summer, faced 101 balls for his 38.

The Stokes - Foakes partnership ensured there would not be another England batting collapse and it’s the home side that now lead by 61 runs.

Second Test, Day 2, Lunch

SA: 151 all out

England: 212/5 (Bairstow 49, Nortje 3/41)

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

