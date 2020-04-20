Proteas tour to Sri Lanka postponed amid Covid-19 pandemic

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday jointly announced the postponement of the Proteas tour to Sri Lanka.

The tour was scheduled to be played in the first half of June and consist of three One-Day Internationals and three T20 internationals.

The ODI leg would have been the Proteas first commitment in the ICC’s new one-day league.

“It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows,” commented CSA acting chief executive Dr. Jacques Faul.

“Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor,” he added.