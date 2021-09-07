Proteas unchanged, Sri Lanka to bat first in third ODI
JOHANNESBURG - Sri Lanka won the toss in the third and final One-Day International against South Africa and chose to bat first at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.
The Proteas retained the same starting XI which comfortably won the second match on Saturday. There had been some concern about Kagiso Rabada, who sprained his ankle in the field in the second match, but the spearhead of the South African attack successfully came through a fitness Test on Tuesday before the start.
Sri Lanka made three changes; wicketkeeper and opening batsman Minod Bhanuka was replaced by Dinesh Chandimal, who is playing his 150th ODI, the out from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, was replaced by Kamindu Mendis, while 21 year old off-spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, became 10th debutant for Sri Lanka this year in place Akila Dhanajaya.
The team winning the toss, has chosen to bat in the first two matches and won on both occasions, so the Proteas will need to break that trend in order to repeat the successes of the last two South African teams, which won ODI series's in Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2018.
TEAMS
SRI LANKA: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Pravin Jayawickrama
SOUTH AFRICA: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Tabraiz Shamsi
IOL Sport