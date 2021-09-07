Proteas unchanged, Sri Lanka to bat first in third ODI

JOHANNESBURG - Sri Lanka won the toss in the third and final One-Day International against South Africa and chose to bat first at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The Proteas retained the same starting XI which comfortably won the second match on Saturday. There had been some concern about Kagiso Rabada, who sprained his ankle in the field in the second match, but the spearhead of the South African attack successfully came through a fitness Test on Tuesday before the start.