Proteas vs Sri Lanka ‘like quarter-final’ with Test Championship final spot still up for grabs

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad described the Test series against Sri Lanka as a virtual “quarter-final” as both teams chase a spot in the final of the ICC Test Championship. The Proteas have a very good chance of making the showpiece match, which will be played at Lord’s in England in June next year.

After dispatching of Bangladesh 2-0 in their two-Test series, the Proteas need to win three of their four remaining Test matches in this cycle to make it to the final. It all starts with a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Durban and Gqeberha, before the team take on Pakistan in another two-match series in the traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests in Centurion and Cape Town respectively. The Proteas are currently fifth in the table and face the third-placed Sri Lankan side, who became the first team from Asia to win a Test series in South Africa when they beat the Proteas at the exact same venues in 2019.

“It’s almost like quarter-final between us an Sri Lanka. The table is going to be quite topsy-turvy over the next couple of months,” said Conrad, eluding to the fact that teams such as India, Australia and New Zealand can also still make the final. Red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad has today announced a 14-player squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway in Durban later this month.



— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 19, 2024 “We all understand the magnitude of the series. But more importantly we understand that we have to play really good cricket in order for us to achieve the goal. “We ticked those boxes in Bangladesh, now the focus is on the first Test in Durban. We certainly don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and we know it’s going to be a grind against Sri Lanka.”

Conrad mentioned that making the final would be a special achievement and possible making Test cricket in the country popular again. The Proteas don’t play a lot of Test cricket anymore, with two-Test series becoming the norm. Conrad, though, says he can feel a bit of a buzz as far as domestic cricket is concerned and players wanting to play the longest format of the game. “It’s a exciting time for the Test team. The side is in a really good space after we came off a really good win on the sub continent,” said Conrad.

“We know there is an opportunity for us to do something special and captain Temba (Bavuma) and the rest of the players share that. Hopefully we can do something special so that Test cricket still remains relevant in our country.” Conrad will have his right-hand man Bavuma back for selection after the captain missed the Test series against Bangladesh with an elbow injury sustained during the One-Day International series against Ireland in the United Arab Emirates. Conrad revealed that Bavuma went through a proper fitness Test, and believes that their two-day camp in Pretoria will be enough for the captain to get match ready ahead of the first Test in Durban from Wednesday, November 27.

“Temba is probably going in cold on the back of not playing many matches, but we are certainly going to be simulating match situations during our short camp in Pretoria,” Conrad said. “There was a battery of tests. Obviously there was the fitness side of things and then he had hour-and-a-half of batting with quick bowlers. He had a couple of throw downs as well with Kruger van Wyk and got through that really well. “We are thrilled to have Temba back. He is excited, like a little kid in a toy shop at the moment because he hasn’t played Test cricket in a while.”