Unbeaten tournament leaders India, fresh from skittling out Sri Lanka for just 55 in Mumbai on Thursday, were unchanged for this heavyweight clash at Eden Gardens as they look for an eighth win eight games.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against fellow semi-finalists Proteas in a Cricket World Cup pool match in Kolkata's on Sunday.

India's Virat Kohli turned 35 on Sunday and the star batsman's legion of fans will hope he can mark the occasion by equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time one-day international record of 49 hundreds after he just fell short with 88 against Sri Lanka.

Both India and South Africa, currently second in standings, are already into the last four and will stay on course to meet again in the November 19 final in Ahmedabad if they retain their current positions.

South Africa, whose place in the knockout phase was assured by Pakistan's defeat of New Zealand on Saturday, have lost just once when suffering a shock defeat by the Netherlands.