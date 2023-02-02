Proteas wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen 'not worried about getting dropped anymore’

Durban - The Proteas’ batters delivered an exhibition of aggressive and positive strokeplay to claim the One-Day International series against England, but Heinrich Klaasen has warned that the players will need the support of the selectors when it does not go according to plan. Klaasen stroked 80 off just 62 balls in a losing cause in the final match of the series in Kimberley, with his approach, particularly against the spinners, receiving rave reviews.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was on commentary duty during Klaasen’s innings, was particularly impressed with the 31-year-old’s gameplans. The Titans right-hander has certainly embraced the Proteas’ plan of putting opposition bowlers under the pressure from the outset through their decision-making and shot selection. There is, however, an element of risk involved and Klaasen hopes that it will be factored in if the execution is lacking on any particular day.

"That's where it becomes tricky. Not everyone will be consistent all the time. That's why, when it's your day, you have to take the team over the line," said Klaasen. "That's also where players and coaches need to keep buying into the plan. Hopefully we'll get backed. If we want to keep playing in this manner, the consistency will be up and down. Some days it will look very bad and other days it will work out great. ALSO READ: Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler score centuries as England punish Proteas’ bowlers

"That's the big challenge for management and the selectors if they want us to play this way.” Klaasen has battled throughout his five-year long international career to be a regular in the Proteas limited-overs teams, and has rarely been offered consistent gametime. He admitted that previous experiences have left him disillusioned at times, and has therefore adopted a philosophical approach to selection.

"I'm not worried about getting dropped anymore. I've learned from my experience that if I averaged four, I get dropped ... if I average 60, I get dropped. And vice versa. If they want you in the team, they'll have you in it ... if they don't, you won't be there. ALSO READ: Sam Curran fined for 'excessive celebration' of Temba Bavuma dismissal "When I made that mental switch, I became more consistent,” Klaasen said.

"For the batters, it's just about believing and riding the wave when you're in-form. We're all natural stroke-makers, so it's not the brand of cricket that's the issue. It's about what's going on in the head. Will you be dropped? Will you keep you're position if you fail? "It was tough for me to come back and play that positive type of cricket. I reached a stage where I just gave up and told myself this will probably be my last chance, but I'll go out the way I want to go out. "Since then I've been playing good cricket. I take every series like it's my last. It seems to have freed me up to play the game I like to play."