Proteas will win T20I series against India 3-1, says Herschelle Gibbs

Ahead of the Proteas’ third T20 International (T20I) against India at SuperSport Park at Centurion on Wednesday, the prediction of Herschelle Gibbs ahead of the series may be coming true. Gibbs said ahead of the start of the series last week, that he expected the Proteas to win it 3-1.

Of course South Africa were outclassed in the first T20I in Durban as India won by 61 runs. In Gqeberha on Sunday, however, the Proteas responded with a three wicket win to level the series. With the series moving to Gauteng from sea level, Gibbs’s prediction could actually pan out if the Proteas hit their straps.

Odds in the Proteas’ favour “Anything can happen. I think those sorts of wickets will suit the Indians more,” Gibbs told SportsBoom in an exclusive interview. “Then come Johannesburg and the Wanderers at Super Sport Park, I’m expecting some high scoring games. Anything can happen in those games.”

“After the first two games, the Proteas are with a full-strength team. India come with a team that's not as experienced. I'm expecting at least a 3-1 series win with the Proteas.” With South Africa selecting a couple inexperienced players for the series like Andile Simelane who made his Proteas debut in the first T20I, Gibbs said it would always be difficult to make an impression from the start for the youngsters. “There's been a couple that have been around for a few games. They've had a look-in. I think that it's about taking the opportunity. They don't always have as many games as they would like to have to make an impact.

“A T20 is quick. You have to execute your skills in the most extreme pressure.” Though India is missing big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their retirements from the format after the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a talented India team could still be a handful for South Africa. “I think they've got a lot of depth. Even though the big names are not here. They thrive on pressure and big occasions.