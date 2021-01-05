Proteas win second Test to whitewash Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka first 157 & 211 South Africa 302 & 67/0 South Africa win by wickets and win two-match series 2-0 JOHANNESBURG - At times it was not convincing, but it was necessary – South Africa winning a Test series for the first time in two years and after four attempts. They did so in reasonable comfort on Tuesday on day three of the second Test, striking down a feeble resistance from Sri Lanka.

At the start of play, there was a real anticipation that the islanders would make a fist of the match as Dimuth Karunarathne (103) raced to his century – the first Sri Lankan to score a ton at the Wanderers, along with partner Niroshan Dickwella took the fight to a lacklustre Proteas attack.

But then it fell apart – not slowly mind you – but with terrible decision making and shot selection that gifted the match, and by extension the series, to the Proteas.

After Karunarathne’s dismissal top-edging Anrich Nortje (2/64) to Wiaan Mulder, Dickwella (36) followed suit soon after. Dusan Shanaka (8) and Wanindu Hasaranaga (16) both played shocking shots, and were back in the changeroom with little fuss.

Lutho Sipamla then ended the innings, accounting for Dushmantha Chameera (1) and Asitha Fernadno (0) to finish with figures of 3/40, which incidentally ended the hopes of Lungi Ngidi (4/44) to compile a five-for.

🏆 RESULT | VICTORY BY 10 WICKETS



Openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram takes us over the line to claim the victory and wrap up the #BetwayTest Series 2-0



🇱![CDATA[]]>🇰 Sri Lanka - 157 & 211

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 South Africa 302 & 67/0#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/0as2Y1cJHm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2021

Spinner Keshav Maharaj, meanwhile, did not bowl one ball in the match. Nevertheless, in that period, Sri Lanka managed to only score a paltry 61 runs, but lost six wickets in the process, leaving the Proteas a score of 67 to chase down and win the Test.

The Proteas, through Aiden Markram (36) and Dean Elgar (31), duly knocked off those runs in 50 minutes, new captain Quinton de Kock winning his first series as skipper and South Africa victorious by 10 wickets at a muted Wanderer.

