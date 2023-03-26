Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, March 26, 2023

Proteas win the toss and bowl as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen return

Kagiso Rabada in action for the Proteas

FILE - Kagiso Rabada in action for the Proteas. Photo: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Gqeberha — Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen return to play in the second T20I between South Africa and the West Indies at SuperSport Park.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I against the West Indies in Centurion. The Proteas have included Kagiso Rabada in the playing eleven after being rested for the One-Day International Series.

Rabada makes his 55th appearance in T20Is for South Africa while Reeza Hendricks makes his 50th.

Marco Jansen replaced Bjorn Fortuin whose spin was not effective in Saturday’s three-wicket defeat. Anrich Nortje has missed out while Tabraiz Shamsi has gotten the nod from coach Rob Walter.

The West Indies made two changes in their line-up. Jason Holder replaced Alzarri Joseph while Raymon Reifer replaced Roston Chase.

One-nil down in the three-match series, South Africa will be looking to win the match and level the series going into Tuesday’s third T20I.

Proteas Playing XI

Quinton de Kock; Reeza Hendricks; Rilee Rossouw; Aiden Markram (c); Heinrich Klassen; David Miller; Marco Jansen; Wayne Parnell; Sisanda Magala; Kagiso Rabada; Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Playing XI

Kyle Mayers; Brandon King; Johnson Charles; Nicholas Pooran; Rovman Powell (c); Raymon Reifer; Romario Shepherd; Odean Smith; Sheldon Cottrell; Akeal Hosein; Jason Holder

