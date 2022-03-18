Proteas win toss and bowl in first ODI against Bangladesh, Quinton de Kock out

Centurion - South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Betway One-Day International against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park on Friday.

The Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, followed history in making his decision, with the venue favouring the chasing side. Quinton de Kock was not picked with Bavuma saying the prodigious wicket-keeper/batter, who loves batting at SuperSport Park was ill, with Kyle Verreynne slotting into the starting side and Aiden Markram likely to move up the order to accompany Janneman Malan. De Kock’s illness is being monitored by CSA’s medical team, and a decision on whether he plays in the second match on Sunday, will be made at a later stage.