Friday, March 18, 2022

Proteas win toss and bowl in first ODI against Bangladesh, Quinton de Kock out

The Proteas won the toss and will field first against Bangladesh. Photo: Cricket South Africa

Published 20m ago

Centurion - South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Betway One-Day International against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park on Friday.

The Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, followed history in making his decision, with the venue favouring the chasing side. Quinton de Kock was not picked with Bavuma saying the prodigious wicket-keeper/batter, who loves batting at SuperSport Park was ill, with Kyle Verreynne slotting into the starting side and Aiden Markram likely to move up the order to accompany Janneman Malan. De Kock’s illness is being monitored by CSA’s medical team, and a decision on whether he plays in the second match on Sunday, will be made at a later stage.

The Proteas also chose to go in with three frontline seamers, with Keshav Maharaj getting a start instead of Tabraiz Shamsi as the main spinner, although Markram is likely to bowl a few overs.

Shakib Al-Hasan, Bangladesh’s star all-rounder starts as well, after a controversial few weeks, in which he initially withdrew from the tour but was then persuaded to head to South Africa by the bangladesh Cricket Board.

*Meanwhile Ryan Rickelton has been call up to the squad as a replacement for Zyubayr Hamza who has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

TEAMS

South Africa - Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi,

Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Shakib Al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

@shockerhess

