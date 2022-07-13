Proteas withdraw from ODI series with Australia and put World Cup hopes in jeopardy

Johannesburg - South Africa have withdrawn from the One-Day International series against Australia earmarked for next January, putting the Proteas hopes of automatic qualification for the 50 over World Cup in India in major jeopardy. Abandoning the series, which forms part of the Super League, hurts South Africa's chances of direct qualification for the 2023 men's ODI World Cup in India with the Proteas currently languishing in 11th spot with 49 points.

Cricket South Africa had made a request to Cricket Australia to move the series because CSA plans to host a domestic six team franchise competition at that time and wanted all the nationally contracted Proteas players to be available. The Proteas have effectively forfeited the series, with CSA agreeing that because the matches won't be played before the qualification cut-off date in May, the 30 competition points on offer will be awarded to Australia, pending ICC approval.

Only the top eight teams from the 12 ICC full member nations plus the Netherlands qualify for the tournament with the remaining five teams having to play off against five associate sides for the remaining two World Cup spots. South Africa's remaining Super League matches before the May cut-off date are against ODI world champions England and India, meaning they face an uphill battle to climb out to get out of the bottom five.

