The Proteas Women have produced a powerful performance to cruise to a decisive 2-0 series win in the one-day international series against the New Zealand Women. Photo: @OfficialCSA on twitter

AUCKLAND – The Proteas Women bowlers produced a powerful performance to cruise to an eight-wicket win, securing a 2-0 series win in the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand Women at Eden Park in Auckland on Monday. The victory was set-up by some top pace bowling from Marizanne Kapp, who along with Shabnim Ismail were miserly with the new ball. The latter, despite not taking a wicket conceded just 10 runs from her eight overs, while Kapp claimed figures of 4/29 from her 8 overs, and Ayabonga Khakha continued her impressive return from injury with figures of 2/21.

As in the opening ODI, when the Proteas Women stopped the White Ferns from dominating with the bat with only veteran Suzie Bates contributing with a respectable 38 off 60 balls, the entire attack was clinical.

However, the chase did not start well with the ever-reliable Laura Wolvaardt departing without troubling the opposition after being caught behind by Martin off the bowling of Sophie Devine.

Instead of crumbling under pressure with the score at 15/1, Lizelle Lee was her usual destructive self with five boundaries and a maximum in a quickfire 38 off 43 deliveries.