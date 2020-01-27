AUCKLAND – The Proteas Women bowlers produced a powerful performance to cruise to an eight-wicket win, securing a 2-0 series win in the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand Women at Eden Park in Auckland on Monday.
The victory was set-up by some top pace bowling from Marizanne Kapp, who along with Shabnim Ismail were miserly with the new ball. The latter, despite not taking a wicket conceded just 10 runs from her eight overs, while Kapp claimed figures of 4/29 from her 8 overs, and Ayabonga Khakha continued her impressive return from injury with figures of 2/21.
As in the opening ODI, when the Proteas Women stopped the White Ferns from dominating with the bat with only veteran Suzie Bates contributing with a respectable 38 off 60 balls, the entire attack was clinical.
However, the chase did not start well with the ever-reliable Laura Wolvaardt departing without troubling the opposition after being caught behind by Martin off the bowling of Sophie Devine.
Instead of crumbling under pressure with the score at 15/1, Lizelle Lee was her usual destructive self with five boundaries and a maximum in a quickfire 38 off 43 deliveries.