SYDNEY – South Africa will have their work cut out to progress beyond the group stage as they were drawn alongside 2009 champions England and 2016 champions West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup next year. The tournament will run from February 21 to March 8. The men’s tournament will be completely separate, running from October 18 to November 15.

Also drawn in Group B with South Africa are Pakistan, with the final member of the pool still to be determined through qualifying.

ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO Nick Hockley said: “We’re so excited to be able to let fans all around Australia and the world know when and where their teams will play, so they can start planning now.

“World Cups are all about bringing people together. We know that passionate fans of all generations and cultures will travel from near and far to support their teams and that they will receive the warmest of welcomes in our wonderful host cities.

“With the Women’s T20 World Cup up first, we’ll be calling on cricket fans to bring their families, friends and communities to support the best players in the world.”

