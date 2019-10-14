Proteas Women go down despite Kapp heroics against India









.Marizanne Kapp's starring role with bat and ball wasn't enough to prevent the loss to India on Monday. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix VADODARA – Marizanne Kapp starred with bat and ball but it was still not enough as the Proteas Women fell to a narrow six-run loss to India in the final match of their One-Day International Series at the Reliance International Stadium in Vadodara on Monday. The all-rounder first claimed an impressive 3/22 in nine overs to help her side bundle out their hosts for 146 in 45.5 overs - their second lowest score ever against the tourists. She then struck an innings-high 29 off 43 balls, but it was not enough as the South Africans were shot out for 140 in 48 overs. That left them just short as they ended the month-long trip on a low note – India’s win concluding a 3-0 series sweep and a disappointing end for coach Hilton Moreeng and his charges in a match where they showed so much of promise. 2nd innings underway.

Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee open up the batting for South Africa #INDvSA #ProteasWomen #WeAreMore #AlwaysRising #3rdODI pic.twitter.com/KSBGTaRxUa — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 14, 2019

It started from the beginning when the home side won the toss and opted to bat first, with Kapp and fellow fast bowler Shabnim Ismail (2/18) strangling them up front by reducing the score to 23/3 inside the first 12 overs, thanks to their early hits and five maidens between them.

Harmanpreet Kaur (38) and Shikha Pandey (35) helped their team recover to 120/6, but Ayabonga Khaka (2/33), Sune Luus (1/15), Tumi Sekhukhune (1/27) and Nondumiso Shangase (1/28) cleaned up the tail to give India their lowest score against them since they made 114 in Bengaluru in 2014.

That’s the end of the innings and the end of the SA women and India women ODI series.



FINAL SCORE:🏏

SA 140 (48 Overs)

India win by 6 runs and win the ODI series 3-0 #INDvSA #ProteasWomen #WeAreMore #AlwaysRising #3rdODI — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 14, 2019

The South Africans were given a solid enough start thanks to Laura Wolvaardt (23) as they reached 50/2 in the 13th over.

Three quick wickets left them in trouble on 63/5, before Kapp and captain Sune Luus (24) resurected the chase. They got to 119/6 at one stage, but then lost the last four wickets for 21 – Ekta Bisht ending with 3/32 – and SA all out with two overs to spare.

African News Agency (ANA)