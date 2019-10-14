VADODARA – Marizanne Kapp starred with bat and ball but it was still not enough as the Proteas Women fell to a narrow six-run loss to India in the final match of their One-Day International Series at the Reliance International Stadium in Vadodara on Monday.
The all-rounder first claimed an impressive 3/22 in nine overs to help her side bundle out their hosts for 146 in 45.5 overs - their second lowest score ever against the tourists. She then struck an innings-high 29 off 43 balls, but it was not enough as the South Africans were shot out for 140 in 48 overs.
That left them just short as they ended the month-long trip on a low note – India’s win concluding a 3-0 series sweep and a disappointing end for coach Hilton Moreeng and his charges in a match where they showed so much of promise.
