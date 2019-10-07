VADODARA – The Proteas Women have hit the reset button and are looking forward to the start of their three-match One-Day International Series against India in Vadodara on Wednesday.
Coach Hilton Moreeng's team ended the the six-match T20 sequence on a high note with a record 105-run victory after dismissing the hosts for their lowest-ever score of 70 runs on home soil.
That completed an otherwise disappointing series with something to build on - the South Africans going down 3-1 in Surat.
Moreeng congratulated the team for the way they showed character during tough tour.
“I commend them in all departments and how everything just clicked on the last T20 match,” Moreeng said.