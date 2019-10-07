Proteas Women hit reset button as they prepare for first ODI against India









The Proteas women will be hoping to get a better result in the ODI series against India. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix VADODARA –The Proteas Women have hit the reset button and are looking forward to the start of their three-match One-Day International Series against India in Vadodara on Wednesday. Coach Hilton Moreeng's team ended the the six-match T20 sequence on a high note with a record 105-run victory after dismissing the hosts for their lowest-ever score of 70 runs on home soil. That completed an otherwise disappointing series with something to build on - the South Africans going down 3-1 in Surat. Moreeng congratulated the team for the way they showed character during tough tour. “I commend them in all departments and how everything just clicked on the last T20 match,” Moreeng said.

"This was a display of the kind of quality cricket that we are working towards ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup next year and all we need to do is make sure we are consistent in that brand of cricket moving into the ODI series against India.”

The last time the sides met in the 50-over format was in February 2018 in South Africa where India won the ODI series 2-1.

The Proteas hope to secure a win in Vadodara, in the state of Gujarat, where they arrived on Monday for what is the final lap of training sessions ahead of the first game, to be played at the Reliance International Stadium.

“The first day of practice was simply to make sure that everybody acclimatises themselves to the conditions in Vadodara and also observe what the wicket does, so that it gives us an indication of how we need to adapt our game plan going forward," he said.

"As far as conditions go leading to the first ODI game, they are a bit more on the slow side and the players need some adjusting to the heat, so it was good to get an opportunity in the nets under the blazing heat.

Moreeng also spoke positively about the return of experienced players Marizanne Kapp and Trisha Chetty.

He added: “Experienced players and seasoned campaigners often know what it takes to be able to compete in these conditions.

"They have played a lot of cricket here and I think with these two inclusions to the ODI squad gives us the edge as far as experience is concerned in a format that we feel we are more established in as a team."

Wednesday’s first ODI will be broadcast live on SuperSport 2 from 5.20am to 1.30pm SA time.

African News Agency (ANA)