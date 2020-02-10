JOHANNESBURG – New Zealand beat South Africa by 69-runs at the Basin Reserve on Monday afternoon to earn an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match women’s T20I series.
The second wicket record partnership for New Zealand in international T20 history between Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates was the catalyst in their side’s win over the Proteas Women.
Sophie Devine was in impeccable form yet again as she top scored with 105 to power the Ferns to a series win as she smashed three sixes and 12 fours in a 65-ball innings as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 171/2.
The Proteas in response were all out for 102 after 17 overs with Lizelle Lee the only notable performer with 25 (22) and Anna Peterson taking 3/22, as the series was comfortably one by New Zealand.
After winning the toss, Dane van Niekerk opted to bowl first and that proved to be the call the hosts were after as they ran riot with the bat from the onset. Shabnim Ismail (1/21) momentarily slowed down the run-rate as she clean-bowled Lauren Down for 11 in the third over to leave the hosts 27/1.