Proteas Women to face White Ferns in 'Black Day' ODI

Johannesburg - The Proteas Women’s team calendar is set to be action-packed this coming season with New Zealand touring South Africa in late September. This is fresh off the announcement of the Proteas’ historic tour to Pakistan just prior to New Zealand arriving in South Africa.

The Proteas are also due to head Down Under to face all-format world champions Australia early next year. The home series against the White Ferns will consist of three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and five T20 Internationals (T20I) to be played across five cities in South Africa from 24 September to 15 October 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome New Zealand for this highly anticipated tour, and we extend our warmest wishes to both teams. We eagerly look forward to witnessing some exhilarating cricket and wish them the best of luck,” said CSA Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki. The ODI series holds immense importance as it forms a crucial part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 qualification journey ahead of the next 50-over World Cup. South Africa will go head-to-head with the White Ferns in three encounters, scheduled to take place in Potchefstroom, Pietermaritzburg, and Durban on September 24 and 28 and October 1 respectively.

The third ODI, set to be held in Durban on Sunday, October 1, will add additional significance with an all-black affair as the Proteas Women play in their third “Black Day” match to continue their fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and promote gender equality. Players from both teams will don black armbands and their respective black kits as a symbol of solidarity and support for the cause. With the third “Black Day” game set to return to its first home of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, the first two instalments took place in 2021 against Pakistan and the West Indies in 2022, with South Africa emerging victorious on both occasions. "The Black Day initiative exemplifies the devotion of CSA and the Proteas Women's team in using the platform of cricket to address vital social issues. The inclusion of the Black Day ODI adds a meaningful dimension to the series, shining a light on the transformative power of sports in advocating for positive change in society," Moseki added.

Shifting gears to the shorter format, Buffalo Park in East London and Benoni's Willowmoore Park take centre stage for the T20I series from October 6-15. The battle between these two sides coincides with the preparation for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh 12 months later. To kick off the tour, a New Zealand XI will take on a South Africa XI in a 50-over warm-up match at Willowmoore Park on 21 September as the visitors acclimatise to the South African conditions.

Fixtures - South Africa Inbound Tour vs New Zealand 2023/24 Warm-Up match:

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 10am South Africa XI vs New Zealand XI (WIllowmoore Park, Benoni) ODI Series - ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25

Sunday, 24 September 2023, 10am 1st ODI - South Africa vs New Zealand (JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom) Thursday, 28 September 2023, 9:30am

2nd ODI - South Africa vs New Zealand (Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg) Sunday, 01 October 2023, 9:30am 3rd ODI Black Day - South Africa vs New Zealand (Kingsmead Stadium, Durban)

T20I Series: Friday, 06 October 2023, 6pm - 1st T20I South Africa vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London)

Sunday, 08 October 2023, 2pm SAST - 2nd T20I South Africa vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 6pm - 3rd T20I

South Africa vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) Saturday, 14 October 2023, 2pm - 4th T20I South Africa vs New Zealand (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)