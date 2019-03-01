Corrie van Zyl: We are pleased with the team’s direction and welcome another challenging opponent to our shores. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa Women will play Pakistan in a three-match One-Day International and five-match T20I series at home from May 6 to 23. The series follows on from South Africa's recent 3-0 drubbings of Sri Lanka across both formats. Pakistan’s most recent assignment saw them enjoy a 2-1 ODI series win against West Indies in Dubai.

South Africa are currently fourth in the standings for the ICC Women’s Championship, one place above Pakistan who have 12 points to their name.

Speaking on the announcement of the fixtures, CSA Head of Cricket Pathways, Corrie van Zyl said: “After a successful home tour against Sri Lanka, we are pleased with the team’s direction and welcome another challenging opponent to our shores in Pakistan.

“This tour will provide another ideal opportunity for the Proteas to contest for six the IWC points on offer towards direct qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup.

“Pakistan also come off the back of a successful and historic series win against West Indies, so it will be a very competitive tour and we look forward to seeing how our ladies execute some of the identified areas of improvement that will stand them in good stead in future ICC and bilateral events, as well as their objective of becoming one of the best teams in the world.”

ODI fixtures:

First ODI, Senwes Park, May 6

Second ODI, Senses Park, May 9

Third ODI, Willowmoore Park, May 12

T20I fixtures:

First T20I, Tuks Oval, May 15

Second T20I, Pietermaritzburg Oval, May 18

Third T20I, Pietermaritzburg Oval, May 19

Fourth T20I, Willowmoore Park, May 22

Fifth T20I, Willowmoore Park, May 23

