Proteas won’t underestimate United States in Super 8 clash, says Reeza Hendricks

The Proteas will not underestimate co-hosts the United States when the two teams go head-to-head in Group 2 of the Super 8 at the T20 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday. South Africa will open the Super 8 stage of the tournament against the US, who shocked Pakistan in their first round match two weeks ago.

Proteas’ opener Reeza Hendricks, who, along with the team’s top order, has struggled for runs at the tournament, said they were not taking the co-hosts lightly ahead of their clash. “It’s not the stage to take any team lightly,” said the 34-year-old. “They’re in the Super 8 for a reason. They did well against Pakistan in their group stage to qualify, so we can’t take any team lightly.

“We’re going to approach it as any other team we play against and hopefully we can come out on top. It’s Super 8, so we have to put our best foot forward to try and qualify for the play-offs,” said Hendricks, who scored 43 in the Proteas’ one-run win against Nepal on the weekend. That 43 against Nepal came after scores of 4, 3, and 0 in their previous three games at the tournament. Despite the runs drying up — some would say due to the batting conditions at the World Cup — Hendricks says he still feels in good nick. “I’m still feeling fairly good. Yes, the runs might not be there, but my mindset, the way I’ve been playing and batting in the nets, there’s a lot of positivity I can take out of that... I’m still okay, I’m in a good space and hopefully they will come in the Super 8s.”